Oscars 2024 LIVE: Oppenheimer and Poor Things lead Academy Awards wins
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Stars have flocked to Los Angeles for the biggest night in Hollywood, the 96th Academy Awards.
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has won three of its 13 Oscar nominations so far, including Robert Downey Jr for best supporting actor.
The night’s early winner was Poor Things - which scooped awards for costume design, production design and make-up and hairstyling.
Oppenheimer faces stiff competition in the Best Picture category, with Poor Things, Barbie, Anatomy of a Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, The Holdovers, and The Zone of Interest all vying for the accolade.
Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy is the man to beat for best actor, while Lily Gladstone could become the first ever Native American to win best actress for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon.
The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, began at 11pm GMT.
Follow latest updates below...
The winner is...
01:28 , Miriam Burrell
The Zone of Interest wins the best sound award.
Earlier in the night The Zone of Interest won best international feature film.
The next award celebrates sound in cinema
01:27 , Miriam Burrell
The best sound nominees are:
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Watch: 20 Days in Mariupol acceptance speech
01:24 , Miriam Burrell
A few minutes earlier, 20 Days in Mariupol won best documentary feature.
Director Mstyslav Chernov shed light on Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.
“My wish for [Russia] to release all the hostages, but I cannot change history,” he said.
Watch his acceptance speech below.
Fourth Oscar-nominated track performed
01:19 , Miriam Burrell
Becky G performs The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot.
Best live action short award announced
01:18 , Miriam Burrell
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar wins best live action short.
The other nominees were:
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
Oppenheimer wins best cinematography
01:15 , Miriam Burrell
Oppenheimer scoops its third award of the night for best cinematography.
The other nominees were:
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things
Pro-Palestine demonstration outside Oscars
01:14 , Miriam Burrell
America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon
01:11 , Miriam Burrell
Barbie stars America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon earlier presenting awards.
20 Days in Mariupol wins best documentary feature
01:09 , Miriam Burrell
20 Days in Mariupol wins the award for best documentary feature.
It’s the first Oscar in Ukrainian history, according to director Mstyslav Chernov.
“I wish to be able to exchange this to Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occpupying our cities,” he told the Oscars.
The Last Repair Shop wins best documentary short
01:06 , Miriam Burrell
The Last Repair Shop has won the award for best documentary short for telling the story of “four unassuming heroes who ensure no student is deprived of the joy of music”.
Documentary awards up next
01:04 , Miriam Burrell
Barbie stars America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon present the awards for best documentary short and best documentary feature.
The nominees are:
Best documentary short
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
NÇi Nai and Wài Pó
Best documentary feature
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Robert Downey Jr wins best supporting actor
01:00 , Miriam Burrell
Jon Batiste performs third Oscar-nominated song of the night
00:56 , Miriam Burrell
Jon Batiste is now performing It Never Went Away from American Symphony.
He is nominated for best original song.
Oppenheimer wins second award
00:53 , Miriam Burrell
Oppenheimer has won its second award of the night - for best film editing.
The nominees were:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Oscar goes to...
00:49 , Miriam Burrell
Godzilla Minus One
Best visual effects award is up next
00:48 , Miriam Burrell
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito present the best visual effects award.
The nominees are:
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Robert Downey Jr wins best supporting actor
00:39 , Miriam Burrell
It’s a first Oscar win for Robert Downey Jr.
He wins the award for his role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.
The second performance of the night
00:38 , Miriam Burrell
Earlier, Scott George with The Osage Singers performed Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon.
Up next is best supporting actor
00:34 , Miriam Burrell
The next award to be presented is for best supporting actor.
The nominees are:
Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
The Zone of Interest first UK film to win international feature Oscar
00:30 , Miriam Burrell
A few minutes earlier, The Zone of Interest became the first British film to win best international feature film.
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt address Barbenheimer 'rivalry'
00:28 , Miriam Burrell
Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in Barbie, and Emily Blunt, who plays Kitty Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s epic, addressed the Barbenheimer “rivalry”.
Blunt made a reference to how Oppenheimer is nominated for far more Oscar awards than Barbie.
The Zone of Interest wins best international feature film
00:24 , Miriam Burrell
Dwayne Johnson and Bad Bunny presented the best international feature award.
The Oscar was awarded to The Zone of Interest.
The nominees were:
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Killers of the Flower Moon track is performed
00:21 , Miriam Burrell
Scott George with The Osage Singers are now performing Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon.
Billie Eilish receives standing ovation
00:19 , Miriam Burrell
Earlier, Billie Eilish received a standing ovation for her moving performance of What Was I Made For?
A streaker at the Oscars?
00:13 , Miriam Burrell
John Senna walked across the stage seemingly naked to present the best costume design award.
Poor Things won - making it the film’s third award of the evening.
The nominees were:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Poor Things wins again
00:09 , Miriam Burrell
In its second award of the night, Poor Things wins best production design.
The other nominees were:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things wins best make-up and hairstyling
00:06 , Miriam Burrell
Poor Things has won its first award of the night - best make-up and hairstyling.
Here were the other nominees:
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Society of the Snow
Billie Eilish performs What Whas I Made For?
Sunday 10 March 2024 23:55 , Miriam Burrell
In the first performance of the night, Billie Eilish sung her Oscar-nominated track for the film Barbie, What Was I Made For?
Eilish, 22, sung as her brother Finneas O'Connell played the piano.
American Fiction wins best adapted screenplay
Sunday 10 March 2024 23:54 , Miriam Burrell
Based on the 2001 novel Erasure by Percival Everett, American Fiction follows a frustrated novelist-professor.
In his acceptance speech, Cord Jefferson said: “I felt so much joy making this movie and I want other people to experience that joy.”
Best original screenplay goes to...
Sunday 10 March 2024 23:48 , Miriam Burrell
Anatomy of a Fall has just won best original screenplay.
Screenplay awards are next
Sunday 10 March 2024 23:46 , Miriam Burrell
Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are presenting both best adapted screenplay and best original screenplay awards.
Here are the nominees:
Best adapted screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Da’vine Joy Randolph: 'I was the only black girl in that class'
Sunday 10 March 2024 23:44 , Miriam Burrell
Just a few minutes earlier, Da’vine Joy Randolph won an Oscar for supporting actress for The Holdovers, which was presented by previous winners in the category – who each gave a heartfelt introduction about the nominees.
The US actress, who played a kitchen manager in the boarding school drama, was tearful as she paid tribute to her mother for encouraging her to pursue acting.
She also said: “God is good, I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career, I started off as a singer.”
Randolph added that she was “grateful” to everyone who supported her before adding: “Thank you for seeing me.”
“I was the only black girl in that (acting) class when you saw me and you told me it was enough,” she added. “I am so grateful to the women who have been at my side.”
The Boy and the Heron wins best animated feature
Sunday 10 March 2024 23:40 , Miriam Burrell
The Boy and the Heron has taken the top gong for best animated feature.
Here were the nominees:
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko wins
Sunday 10 March 2024 23:38 , Miriam Burrell
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko wins best animated short film.
The award was presented by Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy.
The Oscar for Best Animated Short Film goes to... 'War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko'! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NGMnf1PB9b
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 10, 2024
Next up is best animated short
Sunday 10 March 2024 23:36 , Miriam Burrell
The next award to be presented is best animated short.
Here are the nominees:
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
A teary speech follows
Sunday 10 March 2024 23:31 , Miriam Burrell
In an emotional acceptance speech, Da'Vine Joy Randolph said: “I pray to God I get to do this more than once.”
She even thanked her publicist.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins best supporting actress
Sunday 10 March 2024 23:27 , Miriam Burrell
To kick off the night, Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins best supporting actress.
Nominees for best supporting actress
Sunday 10 March 2024 23:24 , Miriam Burrell
To jog your memory, here are the nominees for best supporting actress:
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Best supporting actress award is first up
Sunday 10 March 2024 23:23 , Miriam Burrell
The first award of the night - best supporting actress - is about to be presented.
Jimmy Kimmel in Barbie?
Sunday 10 March 2024 23:17 , Miriam Burrell
The Oscars opened with host Jimmy Kimmel superimposed into a scene from the box office juggernaut Barbie.
In the bus stop scene from the film, Margot Robbie’s Barbie turns to him and says “You’re so beautiful”. Kimmel replies: “I know I was just thinking that, I haven’t eaten in three weeks.
“I’m so hungry, I have to go host the Oscars.”
Appearing on stage, he said: “Thank you for that partial standing ovation.”
He added: “And for making it on time, the show is starting an hour earlier this year but don’t worry, it will still start very, very late.”
Kimmel also made passing reference to the strikes which ground Hollywood to a halt, referring to what “a hard year” it had been for the industry.
Ceremony begins
Sunday 10 March 2024 23:10 , Miriam Burrell
Host Jimmy Kimmel has begun his monologue as the Academy Awards kicks off.
He has made a joke about how the ceremony has already started five minutes late despite starting an hour earlier than last year.
He also said Barbie is now a feminist icon thanks to Greta Gerwig.
More stars arrive on the red carpet
Sunday 10 March 2024 23:07 , Miriam Burrell
Greta Gerwig and Emily Blunt make an appearance
Sunday 10 March 2024 22:52 , Miriam Burrell
Barbie director Greta Gerwig has arrived, and earlier Emily Blunt, who is nominated for the best supporting actress award, along with her husband John Krasinski.
Best actress nominees on the red carpet
Sunday 10 March 2024 22:47 , Miriam Burrell
Emma Stone and Sandra Huller have arrived on the red carpet.
They have been nominated for best actress along with Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone and Carey Mulligan.
All the best looks from the red carpet
Sunday 10 March 2024 22:39 , Miriam Burrell
Stars dazzled on the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony.
The crowd chanted “Ken!” as Ryan Gosling arrived, meanwhile Vanessa Hudgens announced her pregnancy.
See the Standard’s wrap of all the best looks, outfits and details from the red carpet.
Sunday 10 March 2024 22:21 , Josh Salisbury
Viewers can now watch the action live on ITV, with Jonathan Ross hosting a show before the ceremony gets underway at 11pm.
Giamatti: The Holdovers is tale of empathy
Sunday 10 March 2024 22:15 , Josh Salisbury
Paul Giamatti has said The Holdovers is a story about the importance of empathy.
The 56-year-old is competing for best actor for his leading role as grumpy teacher Paul Hunham in the boarding school drama, alongside Da'Vine Joy Randolph who is up for best supporting actress for her role as grieving cook Mary Lamb.
"I think it's a good story about empathy and being open to whoever, you never know who is going to change your life a little bit," Giamatti said on the red carpet.
"And so I think that's an important thing, being empathetic and being willing to give of yourself to other people is a good thing. Being selfless as much as you can."
He also spoke about working with The Holdovers' US director Alexander Payne.
"The great thing about him is he doesn't say very much, he says things like 'faster, slower, louder, funnier' - that's what he does and that's what is great about him, super simple."
Triet: Women have to 'pay more' for their success
Sunday 10 March 2024 22:05 , Josh Salisbury
Anatomy Of A Fall director Justine Triet says on the red carpet that powerful women often have to "pay" for their success
The Oscar-nominated French director, who is up for writing and directing awards, said that her court drama tries to "flip the cliche of the woman at home and the man outside".
"I'm a woman so of course all these things are... included in my experience and that's where I speak from," she added.
When asked about Oscar nominee Sandra Huller's performance where her character is punished for what she is good at, Triet said: "I think sometimes when women are much more powerful they have to pay something and I think because she's really more powerful, she's much more attacked in the courtroom."
Anatomy of a Fall cast begin to arrive
Sunday 10 March 2024 21:30 , Josh Salisbury
Anatomy of a Fall stars have begun arriving on the red carpet - the movie is up for five awards, including best actress, best picture and best director.
Justine Triet has arrived wearing a pinstripe suit, while actress Sandra Huller has also arrived in a winged dress.
Giving an interview on the red carpet, Huller declines to answer which of The Zone of Interest or Anatomy of a Fall is her favourite.
“No I won't do that,” she says. “Never, because they're both so unique!”
She also says she does not know whether her character in Anatomy of a Fall, who is accused of her husband’s murder, actually did it - joking that Triet will reveal it in ten years’ time.
Who are the Oscar nominees?
Sunday 10 March 2024 21:21 , Josh Salisbury
Oppenheimer is the front-runner to win Best Picture, having secured top honours at the Golden Globe Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards, BAFTAs, and Producers Guild of America Awards.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph looks poised to clinch the Best Supporting Actress award for her poignant portrayal in The Holdovers, having already won a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Award, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Award.
Although the other acting categories remain less certain, Cillian Murphy for Best Actor, Lily Gladstone for Best Actress, and Robert Downey Jr. for Best Supporting Actor are considered the bookies favourites.
Read the full list of nominees here.
Vanessa Hudgens confirms pregnancy on red carpet
Sunday 10 March 2024 21:14 , Josh Salisbury
Vanessa Hudgens, has announced her pregnancy on the red carpet as she arrived for the Oscars.
The High Musical Musical-actress officially announced the news as she walked the red carpet with a visible baby bump.
Could history be made at tonight's Oscars?
Sunday 10 March 2024 21:02 , Josh Salisbury
Leading the pack with an impressive 13 nominations, Oppenheimer has the opportunity to make history by securing the most Oscar wins in a single night.
The current record stands at 11, which is shared by Ben-Hur, Titanic and Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.
Individual accomplishments also take centre stage, as Cillian Murphy, who portrays J. Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan epic, eyes the title of the first ever Irish-born Best Actor recipient.
Additionally, Lily Gladstone is seeking to secure the title of the first Indigenous woman to win an Oscar for acting.
Read more here on what could be a night of many firsts.
Stars begin arriving at red carpet
Sunday 10 March 2024 20:53 , Josh Salisbury
Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the 96th Academy Awards! Stars have already begun arriving on the red carpet for the event, which is taking place at 11pm London time.
ITV's live companion show, hosted by Jonathan Ross, will start at 10.30pm on both ITV 1 and ITVX, where the action can be seen.
In addition ITV will have correspondent Ross King broadcasting live from the star-studded Los Angeles red carpet from 9.30pm for interviews.