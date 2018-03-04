    'The Shape of Water' Wins Best Picture: See the Full List of Oscars Winners

    Inside Edition Staff
    Hollywood's biggest night is here!

    The Shape of Water was named Best Picture at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

    Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, who famously announced the wrong movie during the Best Picture category last year, got a do-over and announced this year's winner.

    Guillermo del Toro was also named Best Director for the movie.

    "I want to dedicate this to every young filmmaker ... in every country in the world," he said. "I was a kid enamored with movies growing up in Mexico. I thought this could never happen."

    Shape of Water

    Guillermo del Toro accepts the award for Best Picture for 'The Shape of Water' Getty

    Frances McDormand won Best Actress for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Sam Rockwell also won the Best Supporting Actor award for the movie.

    In the Best Actor category, Gary Oldman won his first Academy Award for his depiction of Sir Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

    Gary Oldman

    Gary Oldman, pictured on the red carpet, won Best Actor for his depiction of Winston Churchill. Getty

    Among other historic wins, Jordan Peele took the award for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, becoming the first black writer to win the category.

    James Ivory's win for Best Adapted Screenplay for Call Me By Your Name means he's the oldest ever Oscar winner at 89.

    Icarus won Best Documentary, earning Netflix its first ever Academy Award for a feature-length film.

    Actors

    Willem Dafoe (with wife Giada Colagrande), Timothee Chalamet and Daniel Kaluuya were nominated for awards. Getty

    Lupita Nyong'o, Greta Gerwig and Allison Williams light up the red carpet.

    Lupita Nyong'o, Greta Gerwig and Allison Williams light up the red carpet. Getty

    Red carpet Oscars 2018

    Emma Stone, Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman arrive at the Oscars. Getty

    Jimmy Kimmel hosted the awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Sunday night and began the evening with a tribute to the Time's Up movement, saying it was "long overdue."

    "The world is watching us," he said in his opening monologue. "We need to set an example."

    A message of inclusivity permeated the night. Lupita Nyong'o, who is Kenyan Mexican, and Kumail Nanjiani, who was born in Pakistan, had a message of support for the Dreamers as they presented an award.

    "Like everyone in this room and everyone watching at home, we are dreamers," Nyong'o said. "We grew up dreaming of one day working in the movies. Dreams are the foundation of Hollywood, and dreams are the foundation of America."

    "To all the Dreamers out there, we stand with you," Nanjiani added.

    See the full list of nominees and winners below.

     

    Best Picture

    WINNER: The Shape of Water

    Call Me by Your Name

    Darkest Hour

    Dunkirk

    Get Out

    Lady Bird

    Phantom Thread

    The Post

    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

     

    Best Director

    WINNER: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

    Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

    Jordan Peele, Get Out

    Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

    Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

     

    Best Actress

    WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

    Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

    Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

    Meryl Streep, The Post

     

    Best Actor

    WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

    Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

    Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

    Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

    Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq

     

    Best Supporting Actress

    WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

    Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

    Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

    Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

    Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

     

    Best Supporting Actor

    WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

    Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

    Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

     

    Best Original Screenplay

    WINNER: Get Out

    The Big Sick

    Lady Bird

    The Shape of Water

    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

     

    Best Adapted Screenplay

    WINNER: Call Me By Your Name

    The Disaster Artist

    Logan

    Molly’s Game

    Mudbound

     

    Best Animated Feature

    WINNER: Coco

    The Boss Baby

    The Breadwinner

    Ferdinand

    Loving Vincent

     

    Best Documentary Feature

    WINNER: Icarus

    Abacus (Small Enough to Jail)

    Faces/Places

    Last Men in Aleppo

    Strong Island

     

    Best Documentary Short

    WINNER: Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

    Eden and Eddie

    Heroin/e

    Knife Skills

    Traffic Stop

     

    Best Short Film – Animated

    WINNER: Dear Basketball

    Garden Party

    Lou

    Negative Space

    Revolting Rhymes

     

    Best Short Film – Live Action

    WINNER: The Silent Child

    DeKalb Elementary

    The Eleven O'Clock

    My Nephew Emmett

    Watu Wote/All of Us

     

    Best Foreign Language Film

    WINNER: A Fantastic Woman

    The Insult

    Loveless

    On Body and Soul

    The Square

     

    Best Cinematography

    WINNER: Blade Runner 2049

    Darkest Hour

    Dunkirk

    Mudbound

    The Shape of Water

     

    Best Music – Original Score

    WINNER: The Shape of Water

    Dunkirk

    Phantom Thread

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

     

    Best Original Song

    WINNER: “Remember Me,” Coco

    “Mighty River,” Mudbound

    “Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name

    “Stand Up for Something,” Marshall

    “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

     

    Best Sound Editing

    WINNER: Dunkirk

    Baby Driver

    Blade Runner 2049

    The Shape of Water

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi

     

    Best Sound Mixing

    WINNER: Dunkirk

    Baby Driver

    Blade Runner 2049

    The Shape of Water

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi

     

    Best Film Editing

    WINNER: Dunkirk

    Baby Driver

    I, Tonya

    The Shape of Water

    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

     

    Best Production Design

    WINNER: The Shape of Water

    Beauty and the Beast

    Blade Runner 2049

    Darkest Hour

    Dunkirk

     

    Best Makeup and Hairstyling

    WINNER: Darkest Hour

    Victoria and Abdul

    Wonder

     

    Best Costume Design

    WINNER: Phantom Thread

    Beauty and the Beast

    Darkest Hour

    The Shape of Water

    Victoria and Abdul

     

    Best Visual Effects

    WINNER: Blade Runner 2049

    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

    Kong: Skull Island

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    War for the Planet of the Apes

     

