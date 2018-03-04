'The Shape of Water' Wins Best Picture: See the Full List of Oscars Winners

The Shape of Water was named Best Picture at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, who famously announced the wrong movie during the Best Picture category last year, got a do-over and announced this year's winner.

Guillermo del Toro was also named Best Director for the movie.

"I want to dedicate this to every young filmmaker ... in every country in the world," he said. "I was a kid enamored with movies growing up in Mexico. I thought this could never happen."

Guillermo del Toro accepts the award for Best Picture for 'The Shape of Water' Getty

Frances McDormand won Best Actress for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Sam Rockwell also won the Best Supporting Actor award for the movie.

In the Best Actor category, Gary Oldman won his first Academy Award for his depiction of Sir Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

Gary Oldman, pictured on the red carpet, won Best Actor for his depiction of Winston Churchill. Getty

Among other historic wins, Jordan Peele took the award for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, becoming the first black writer to win the category.

James Ivory's win for Best Adapted Screenplay for Call Me By Your Name means he's the oldest ever Oscar winner at 89.

Icarus won Best Documentary, earning Netflix its first ever Academy Award for a feature-length film.

Willem Dafoe (with wife Giada Colagrande), Timothee Chalamet and Daniel Kaluuya were nominated for awards. Getty

Lupita Nyong'o, Greta Gerwig and Allison Williams light up the red carpet. Getty

Emma Stone, Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman arrive at the Oscars. Getty

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Sunday night and began the evening with a tribute to the Time's Up movement, saying it was "long overdue."

"The world is watching us," he said in his opening monologue. "We need to set an example."

A message of inclusivity permeated the night. Lupita Nyong'o, who is Kenyan Mexican, and Kumail Nanjiani, who was born in Pakistan, had a message of support for the Dreamers as they presented an award.