'The Shape of Water' Wins Best Picture: See the Full List of Oscars Winners
The Shape of Water was named Best Picture at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night.
Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, who famously announced the wrong movie during the Best Picture category last year, got a do-over and announced this year's winner.
Guillermo del Toro was also named Best Director for the movie.
"I want to dedicate this to every young filmmaker ... in every country in the world," he said. "I was a kid enamored with movies growing up in Mexico. I thought this could never happen."
Frances McDormand won Best Actress for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Sam Rockwell also won the Best Supporting Actor award for the movie.
In the Best Actor category, Gary Oldman won his first Academy Award for his depiction of Sir Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.
Among other historic wins, Jordan Peele took the award for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, becoming the first black writer to win the category.
James Ivory's win for Best Adapted Screenplay for Call Me By Your Name means he's the oldest ever Oscar winner at 89.
Icarus won Best Documentary, earning Netflix its first ever Academy Award for a feature-length film.
Jimmy Kimmel hosted the awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Sunday night and began the evening with a tribute to the Time's Up movement, saying it was "long overdue."
"The world is watching us," he said in his opening monologue. "We need to set an example."
A message of inclusivity permeated the night. Lupita Nyong'o, who is Kenyan Mexican, and Kumail Nanjiani, who was born in Pakistan, had a message of support for the Dreamers as they presented an award.
"Like everyone in this room and everyone watching at home, we are dreamers," Nyong'o said. "We grew up dreaming of one day working in the movies. Dreams are the foundation of Hollywood, and dreams are the foundation of America."
"To all the Dreamers out there, we stand with you," Nanjiani added.
See the full list of nominees and winners below.
Best Picture
WINNER: The Shape of Water
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Best Actress
WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Actor
WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER: Get Out
The Big Sick
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Best Animated Feature
WINNER: Coco
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Documentary Feature
WINNER: Icarus
Abacus (Small Enough to Jail)
Faces/Places
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Documentary Short
WINNER: Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Eden and Eddie
Heroin/e
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Best Short Film – Animated
WINNER: Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Best Short Film – Live Action
WINNER: The Silent Child
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
Watu Wote/All of Us
Best Foreign Language Film
WINNER: A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Best Music – Original Score
WINNER: The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Song
WINNER: “Remember Me,” Coco
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Best Sound Editing
WINNER: Dunkirk
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Sound Mixing
WINNER: Dunkirk
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Film Editing
WINNER: Dunkirk
Baby Driver
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Production Design
WINNER: The Shape of Water
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
WINNER: Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
Best Costume Design
WINNER: Phantom Thread
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
