Oscars 2018: Jennifer Lawrence hated Phantom Thread, turned it off after three minutes: 'Is it just about clothes?'

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she wasn’t a fan of one of this year’s hugely acclaimed Best Picture Oscar nominees.

Despite its six nominations, Lawrence wasn’t convinced by Paul Thomas Anderson’s film Phantom Thread, telling comedian Marc Maron on his podcast WTF that she only lasted mere minutes before switching it off.

Lawrence – a four-time Academy Award nominee who won the 2013 Best Actress award for The Silver Linings Playbook – said: “I got through about three minutes. I put in a good solid three... I’m sorry to anybody who loved that movie.”

Phantom Thread stars Best Actor nominee Daniel Day-Lewis – in what is expected to be his final screen role – as obsessive fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock who has an unconventional romance with a waitress (Vicky Krieps).

“It was three minutes and I was just like oof... I mean, is it just about clothes?” Lawrence added. “Is [Day-Lewis’s character] kind of like a narcissistic sociopath and he’s like an artist so every girl falls in love with him because he makes her feel bad about herself and that’s the love story?”

She continued: “I’ve been down that road, I know what that’s like, I don’t need to watch that movie.”

Lawrence’s new film Red Sparrow, based on the Jason Matthews novel, sees the actor reunite with director Francis Lawrence, with whom she worked with on the final two Hunger Games films, alongside a cast including Joel Edgerton, Mary-Louise Parker, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling and Jeremy Irons.

Considering her status as one of the world’s most bankable actors, it’s impressive to see Lawrence refusing to be restrained by easy box office wins, instead opting to star in projects aimed at older audiences.

Despite this, the gamble didn’t pay off with her most recent film, the hugely divisive Darren Aronofsky film mother!, which tanked following a run of terrible reviews and a dreaded (rather unfair) CinemaScore of “F”, while her new film, Red Sparrow, has received mixed reviews.

