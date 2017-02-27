Oscars 2017: Why Are Celebs Wearing Blue Ribbons?

The Oscars red carpet wasn’t just for fashion statements. Some stars showed support for their favorite organizations with ribbons. Several celebrities and Academy Award nominees wore blue ribbons to show their support for the American Civil Liberties Union.
“Moana” songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, who could potentially become an EGOT winner tonight, wore a blue ribbon to support the ACLU. The organization tweeted a quote from Miranda, emphasizing that the “Hamilton” star supports their efforts. “I’m wearing an ACLU ribbon because they’re fighting incredible fights right now for American ideals,” he was quoted as saying.
He wasn’t the only nominee donning the blue ribbon. Best actress nominee Ruth Negga also showed off her support for the ACLU. Her movie “Loving,” which tells the true story of the first mixed race couple who fought laws that forbid their marriage, inspired Negga to wear the ribbon. “[The Lovings are] beautiful and they’re gorgeous and they’re good,” Negga explained to People. “The law stopped them and small-mindedness stopped them and the ACLU is about pulling that apart.”
Model Karlie Kloss attached her ACLU ribbon to her hip. It was still perfectly clear against the pure white gown she wore.
Director Barry Jenkins’ film “Moonlight” is up for eight different awards, but he still found time to consider a good cause while attending the Los Angeles ceremony.
Busy Phillips, who attended as the date of best supporting actress nominee Michelle Williams, also put a blue ribbon on her velvet dress.
The ACLU is a human rights organization. “For almost 100 years, the ACLU has worked to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States,” their website states. They have a wide array of causes that they fight for, including LGBT rights, immigrants’ rights, religious liberty and reproductive freedom.
Stay tuned to International Business Times for live coverage of the 2017 Oscars. Find out how to watch the live stream HERE and check out this year’s full list of nominees HERE.
Related Articles
2.6k