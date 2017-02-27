Oscars 2017: Complete List Of Winners

"Moonlight" stole the limelight at the 89th Academy Awards, winning the best picture award, while "La La Land" took home six of the 14 awards it had been nominated for.

"Moonlight" bagged the best picture award at the 89th Academy Awards, which would go down in history as one of the most politically-charged ceremonies in recent years. In terms of sheer numbers, however, "La La Land," which was mistakenly announced as the winner of the best picture award, emerged as a clear front-runner, winning in six of the 14 categories it had been nominated for — including best director and best actress.

While Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar, Viola Davis became the first black woman to win an Oscar, Emmy and Tony for acting.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars for the first time, had some witty opening monologues prepared ahead of time. Kimmel, who targeted Donald Trump several times during the night, concluded his set by taking a jab at the president's tweeting habits.

"Some of you will get to come up here on this stage tonight and give a speech that the President of the United States will tweet about in all caps during his 5:00 A.M. bowel movement tomorrow," he said.

Here is the complete list of winners from the 89th Academy Awards:

Best Picture

“Moonlight”

Best Actress In A Leading Role

Emma Stone for “La La Land”

Best Actor In A Leading Role

Casey Affleck for “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Director

Damien Chazelle for “La La Land”

Actress In A Supporting Role

Viola Davis for “Fences”

Actor In A Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali for “Moonlight”

Best Documentary

“O.J.: Made in America”

Best Foreign Language Film

“The Salesman”

Best Animated Feature Film

“Zootopia”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Moonlight,” directed by Barry Jenkins and playwright by Tarell McCraney

Best Original Screenplay

“Manchester by the Sea,” written and directed by Kenneth Lonergan

Best Original Song

“City of Stars,” from “La La Land”

Best Original Score

“La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz

Best Cinematography

“La La Land,” Linus Sandgren

Best Production Design

“La La Land,” David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Best Visual Effects

“The Jungle Book,” Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon

Best Costume Design

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Colleen Atwood

Best Makeup And Hair Styling

“Suicide Squad,” Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson

Best Animated Short Film

“Piper”

Best Live Action Short Film

“Sing (Mindenki)”

Best Documentary Short Subject

“The White Helmets”

Best Film Editing

“Hacksaw Ridge,” John Gilbert

Best Sound Editing

“Arrival,” Sylvain Bellemare

Best Sound Mixing

“Hacksaw Ridge,” Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace

