Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to visit Michigan this week: Where to see it

Hot dog lovers, get ready. The Wienermobile is coming to town.

Oscar Mayer is bringing its Wienermobile to metro Detroit for several stops this weekend. The hot dog-shaped vehicle tours throughout the United States to promote the company's products.

The Wienermobile was the advertising idea of Carl Mayer, nephew of the founder of Oscar Mayer, according to the company. It was designed in 1936.

The Wienermobile program was discontinued in 1976 and the vehicles were retired from service in 1977. In 1986, it was brought out for a 50th birthday celebration and huge crowds showed up for appearances. The company decided to build a new fleet and touring began again in 1988.

The iconic vehicle has a Detroit connection, too. Automotive designer Harry Bradley created a concept Wienermobile in 1995. The 27-foot-long, 11-foot-high General Motors unit had a new look and state-of-the-art video equipment.

Here's a look at the Wienermobile's upcoming events in the area.

Wienermobile's stops in Michigan

Friday from 1-6 p.m. at Walmart Supercenter in Shelby Township.

Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Henry Ford in Dearborn.

Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart Supercenter in Clinton Township.

Free Press web editor Tanya Wildt contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Wienermobile in metro Detroit this weekend: Where to see it