OSBI recovers 2 bodies in rural Texas County, Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to a Facebook post by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation – Authorized Page, the OSBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Texas County Sheriff’s Department, and the Office of the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner recovered two bodies in rural Texas County on Sunday.

The OSBI says the bodies will be transported to the medical examiner’s office to determine their identification, as well as the manner of death.

Community reacts to arrests made in connection to missing Kansas women

Although the bodies have not been identified, the OSBI revealed the information in a shared Facebook post where the OSBI stated they made four arrests in connection to the Texas County, Oklahoma, disappearance case.

The Texas County, Oklahoma, disappearance case involves 27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley, who were issued an Endangered Missing Advisory on Saturday, March 30, after never making it to a pickup location to get children.

The OSBI will be holding a joint press conference with the Texas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday at 10 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.