OSBI has four in custody in missing Kansas women case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has four people in custody in connection to the disappearance of Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley.

The OSBI tells KSN’s Julia Thatcher one was arrested in Texas County, Oklahoma and three were arrested in Cimarron County. All four are being processed in Texas County.

OSBI tells KSN they are searching a wide area of Texas County for the missing women, who were last heard from 14 days ago.

This is a developing story. KSN will continue to provide updates as they are available.

