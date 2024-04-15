OSBI: Bodies found in Texas County after arrests made in missing mom’s case

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The bodies of two people were found in rural Oklahoma Sunday, just one day after four arrests were made in connection to the two missing Kansas women.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations announced Sunday night that they recovered the bodies in rural Texas County.

The missing person alert was canceled Saturday by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for Jilian Kelley and Veronica Butler. Sunday marked 15 days since Jilian Kelley and Veronica Butler went missing.

Four people have since been arrested in connection to the investigation.

Tad Cullum, Tifany Adams, Cole Twombly, and Cora Twombly have all been booked on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

OSBI also announced that at 10 a.m. Monday they will be holding a press conference to speak to the investigation.

