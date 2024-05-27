OSAA names Dr. Mike Simpson as Superintendent of the Year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators (OASA) has announced Dr. Mike Simpson of Guthrie Public Schools is the 2024 Superintendent of the Year.

Dr. Simpson was also named the OASA District #3 Superintendent of the Year. He will be recognized at the CCOSA Summer Leadership Conference, as well as at the AASA National Conference on Education in 2025, according to the Guthrie News Page.

According to School officials, Dr. Simpson has been with Guthrie Public School since 2012 holding multiple roles in school districts across the state.

