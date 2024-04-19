OSAA defends gender policy after discriminatory call from Oregon lawmakers to bar transgender athletes from girls sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Republican women in the Oregon Legislature sent a discriminatory letter to the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) on Tuesday, April 16, prompting a response from the OSAA on Thursday, April 18.

The letter from the Republican group was addressed to OSAA executive director Peter Weber, encouraging him and the organization to change its policy when it comes to allowing transgender student-athletes to compete, specifically aiming at trans women competing in girls events.

The OSAA’s current policy allows for a student to compete in athletics under the gender in which the student identifies with.

“…once a nonbinary or intersex student has notified the student’s school of their gender identity, the student shall be treated as either gender for purposes of eligibility for athletics and activities that are gender-segregated or gender-specific,” the OSAA policy reads under Policy 38, Section B(3).

The April 16 letter from the Republican group cites unsourced “outrage” over transgender inclusion and leads to misgendering of transgender women athletes.

