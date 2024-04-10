Orwell approves 2024 paving contract

Apr. 10—ORWELL — Village Council unanimously approved a paving contract for the Leffingwell and Breezewood sections of the village for CT Consultants to put out for bid.

The special council meeting took place between two portions of a work session on Tuesday afternoon and included discussion on the paving project.

Several council members expressed concern that the potential start date for the project might become a challenge if paving companies were already booked solid for late summer.

"I don't see prolonging this any longer," said council mcmber Jeremy Cottrell.

CouncilPresident Chris Ruks said he was concerned about getting bids in time to finish the project before cold weather in October.

Village Manager Tami Pentek said she has informed the engineering company preparing the bids to make sure the contractors know the village wants to start as soon as possible.

In other business:

—Zoning inspector Nikolas Bellas provided council members a variety of ordinances that deal with the possibility of raising chickens in the village. He said the options included communities from the city of Cleveland to small villages.

Bellas said council could review them and decide if they want to allow chickens to be raised after a recent request from residents.

—Council also discussed the purchase of a new police car after one was totaled in a collision.

—Council also discussed the upcoming water tower demolition project and an improvement plant at the water treatment plant.

—Another major project was discussed that could allow residents to get $10 off water bills. Orwell Water Plant Manager Raymond Nevison proposed giving people the break on the bill in exchange for filling out information relating to the pipes leading to their homes.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is mandating every water department in the state must show what materials their pipes are made of in an attempt to eliminate lead in pipes, which can cause serious health problems.

He said he took a flyer created by the Ohio EPA and made it more friendly for the community. Nevison said village employees will have to go door to door to assist residents.

"I think that is a fantastic idea," said council member Roberta Cozad.

"We have to identify every line no matter what. .... I"m hoping it will include the 60 to 70 percent (of village residents)," Nevison said of residents' participation.

—Pentek provided council members with a form that would deal with solicitation in the village. She recommended a $25 fee for a permit that would last 90 days.

—Council member David Hartz displayed posters of area veterans that will be attached to electric poles in honor of their service.

—Village Solicitor Chris Newcomb urged council members to take Sunshine Law training to help make sure all requirements are met after the Ashtabula Area City Schools and Grand Valley Local Schools were sued for allegedly incorrect meeting procedures.