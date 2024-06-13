Ortiz murder conviction upheld

Jun. 13—ANDERSON — The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the conviction of Alexander Ortiz in connection with the 2021 murder of Andrea Aguirre.

The Court of Appeals last month affirmed the 65-year prison sentence of Ortiz imposed by Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Murk Dudley to the maximum sentence on a charge of murder.

Dudley found as aggravating circumstances that the violent crime was committed in the presence of a child, and that Ortiz had a criminal history of domestic violence and spousal abuse.

Dudley also found that Oritz lied to the jury during his testimony at trial.

"That undermines the core value of our criminal justice system," Dudley said. "It attacks the credibility of our system."

Aguirre's son was left alone in the house with the body of his dead mother for 19 hours before the crime was discovered on Dec. 20, 2021.

Ortiz testified in his own defense and said while questioned by defense attorney Tom Godfrey that he didn't kill Aguirre.

Detective Gregg Edwards with the Indiana State Police provided detailed records for the cellphone that was traced to Ortiz prior to his arrest in Massachusetts on Dec. 29.

Edwards testified Monday that on the morning of Dec. 20, Ortiz traveled to Greenwood and returned to Anderson in the evening.

He testified Ortiz made several stops on Interstate 65 between Indianapolis and Louisville before traveling to Grand Rapids, Elkhart and Columbus, Ohio, before traveling to Boston, where he was arrested on Dec. 29.

Ortiz changed his Facebook photo and deleted Aguirre as a friend. During one of the stops, he checked on flights to Boston and Orlando.

Edwards said at 12:31 a.m. on Dec. 22 Ortiz did several Google searches for "deaths in Anderson" and "Aguirre death."

During his testimony, Ortiz said he hadn't seen Aguirre for several days before she died.

However, evidence from his cellphone records showed he was at her residence on the night she died.

He said he went to Louisville to deliver a computer, to Grand Rapids to visit the mother of his daughter, and to Elkhart and Columbus to visit friends.

At one point, when contacted by one of Aguirre's family, Ortiz said he was in Chicago visiting a sister when she died.

Video from a nearby camera showed Ortiz leaving the East Fifth Street residence on the morning of Dec. 21.

