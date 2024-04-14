Man arrested after Orthodox Jewish man stabbed in Ramapo driveway
An Orthodox Jewish man is recovering in the hospital Friday morning after being the victim of a grisly stabbing in his driveway.
Max Homa is having the best major championship of his career, and the patrons at Augusta National are loving it.
Burke was placed on the 15-day IL Saturday with a fractured hand.
Scottie Scheffler holds the 54-hole lead at the Masters, but is ready to leave if his wife goes into labor.
At Augusta National, green jackets are a fashion statement. Sweaters with billboard-size logos, not so much.
A post from the official Bluesky account on Friday notified users that it's lifted its ban on heads of state. The policy has been in place for the last year. Bluesky recently opened itself up to public signups after previously requiring invite codes.
Viktor Hovland had two doubles and a triple on Friday, and he missed the cut at the Masters for the first time in his career
Andrew Luck returned to Indianapolis for a charity event, six years after he retired as the Colts quarterback. He says he's never considered making a comeback to pro football.
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
The Nuggets suddenly need some help if they want the No. 1 seed.
The Coyotes have been struggling for years to find a new arena.
Meta's chatbot in Instagram isn't doing anything Instagram-specific, however. It's the same bot available in all other Meta apps.
Iverson didn't get a life-size statue. Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain didn't either.
Clingan could be a top-five pick in June.
Mizuhara is accused of stealing $16 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers star.
Shakeeb Ahmed, a cybersecurity engineer convicted of stealing around $12 million in crypto, was sentenced on Friday to three years in prison. Ahmed was accused of hacking into two cryptocurrency exchanges, and stealing around $12 million in crypto, according to prosecutors. Adam Schwartz and Bradley Bondi, the lawyers representing Ahmed, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Consumers aren't expecting price increases to slow as quickly as they did last month as inflation's path downward has slowed to start 2024.
Investors are finding pockets of concern in quarterly results from Wall Street's giant banks.
Conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation said on Friday that it experienced a cyberattack earlier this week. A person with knowledge of the cyberattack told TechCrunch that efforts at Heritage were underway to remediate the cyberattack, but said that it wasn't immediately known what, if any, data was taken. Politico, which first reported the news of the cyberattack on Friday, cited a Heritage official as saying the organization "shut down its network to prevent any further malicious activity while we investigate the incident."
India is getting an electric three-wheeler passenger vehicle that charges from 0 to 100% in 15 minutes. The launch of the new EV -- a collaboration between auto manufacturer Omega Seiki Mobility and battery-tech startup Exponent Energy -- comes amid India's ambition to electrify 80% of all its three-wheelers by 2030 in an effort to reduce emissions. The new three-wheeler, called the Stream City Qik and priced at $3,900 (324,999 Indian rupees), launched Friday and will go on sale from May 15 in Delhi and Bengaluru.
A few weeks after defeating Elon Musk's attempt to silence it in court, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) — an anti-hate research nonprofit — is back with a new piece of research on X (formerly Twitter). The study builds on earlier work investigating Musk's impact on online speech by spotlighting how the policy changes he enacted are actively rewarding hate speech posters with increased reach, engagement and even direct payouts through X's subscriber feature. The CCDH studied the growth rates of 10 influential accounts that pay for X Premium and have posted anti-Jewish and/or anti-Muslim hate speech since October 7, 2023, when Hamas' attack on Israel sparked the Israel-Gaza conflict.