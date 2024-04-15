Orrville Utilities noted for reliable public power provider, safety practices

Orrville Utilities earned a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP 3 ) designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.

The designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines − reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.

“Receiving an RP3 designation is a great honor signifying a utility has demonstrated commitment to industry best practices,” said Troy Adams, chair of APPA’s RP3 Review Panel and General Manager at Manitowoc Public Utilities, Wisconsin, in a news release. "And ultimately, the culture developed from this pursuit of excellence and continued improvement through the RP3 program results in measurable value delivered to the local community.”

“We couldn’t be prouder to be honored with this designation,” said Jeff Brediger, Orrville’s director of utilities. “This is the culmination of a lot of work from a lot of people who really care about powering our community. But this designation is not a final destination. We are committed to continuing to look for ways to improve our operations and service to our customers.”

Jeff Brediger

Orrville Utilities earns national safety award

Orrville Utilities also earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2023. The utility earned a Gold Status award in the category for utilities with 70,085 worker-hours of annual worker exposure.

More than 150 utilities entered the annual Safety Awards for 2023. Entrants were placed in categories according to number of worker-hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records and overall state of their safety programs and culture during 2023, according to a news release. The incidence rate is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker-hours during 2023, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“Orrville Utilities is proud of its safety record and it’s not something we take for granted,” Brediger said. “This award is a testament to the hard work that goes into ensuring that our generation plant and distribution department personnel go home safe to their families every day.”

“In our industry, safety has to be top of mind all day every day,” said Scott McKenzie, chair of APPA’s Safety Committee and Senior Director of Member Training & Safety at AMP. “These honored utilities have demonstrated a commitment to safety that runs through every aspect of their organizations.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Orrville Utilities recognized for proficiency and safety practices