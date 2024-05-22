Orrville Splash Pad, pool set to open this weekend and next

Orrville City Council has approved advertising for bids for the Ohio Public Works Commission asphalt street resurfacing project.

This year, in-house designing and engineering will be handled by city Engineer Abby Wilson. The project will include resurfacing Bell Avenue, McGill Street and Washington Boulevard.

Looking ahead to summer activities, the Splash Pad will open for the season Saturday at noon.

The Orrville Splash Pad will open Saturday and the pool will open Saturday, June 1. (THE DAILY RECORD FILE PHOTO)

Orr Pool will open at 11 a.m. June 1 for seniors and noon for the public.

Ticket prices are $4 for adults and $3 for children. Family passes are available for $80 for residents and $120 for non-residents.

Orrville Talent Showcase will take place 7-9 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Rehm Gazebo in Orr Park. For additional information, call 330-684-5001.

The next meeting is at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Orrville City Hall.

