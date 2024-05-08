Orrville City Council approves replacement of security cameras

Orrville City Council approved the replacement of 17 security cameras for the Police Department.

The upgrades will replace the License Plate Recognition cameras, a transition that already has proven beneficial in helping officers solve multiple crimes.

The city is preparing for winter by securing a place on the Ohio Department of Transportation's salt contract schedule. The city has 1,100 tons stored and plans to request an additional 500 tons as part of the contract. This past winter the city used about 600 tons due to the mild winter.

Director Janet Strimlan presented the Finance Department's annual report, highlighting improvements in income tax revenues since the pandemic ended.

In 2023, revenues totaled $7.065 million, marking a significant increase of $1,120,733 compared to 2022. The growth is attributed to higher income tax revenue from increased employer withholding and business tax payments, showcasing the strong performance of local businesses.

"We depend on our local businesses, and we're fortunate that they have done very well in the last few years," she said.

Big increase in city tax returns, general fund expenses

Individual returns in the city tax witnessed a 45% increase compared to the five-year average since RITA started to administer the income taxes.

"RITA can access federal filing and compare it with Orrville filing, which allows us to ensure compliance," Strimlan said.

The city's participation in the non-filing delinquency program yielded positive results, with RITA receiving 344 responses out of 1,200 letters sent to individuals, contributing an additional $20,000 in revenue.

General Fund expenditures in 2023 totaled $6.8 million, reflecting an $85,581 increase from 2022. The highest was the Police Department, which represented 43% of the total, while the lowest was the city council, city hall and mayor’s office at only 5%.

The Capital Fund receives 30% of income tax revenue. Revenues for 2023 totaled $4.8 million, witnessing a $3,091,016 increase from 2022.

"We're well positioned for all the projects that we have planned for this year," Strimlan said.

Capital expenditures, utility revenues

The Capital Fund expenditures totaled $4,556,574, with the majority focused on the Fire Department costing $2,116,111.

"That trend is likely to continue as we transition to different staffing requirements for the Fire EMS," she said.

Although industrial, commercial and residential revenue declined due to several aspects, "we had one large industrial customer that reduced operations, we had a milder winter and less snowfall, all of which resulted in less electric usage," she said.

However, Electric Fund revenues increased by $1,409,014 compared to 2022, primarily attributed to the sale of assets.

"We are using less coal and less purchased power to meet our demands," she said.

Water Fund revenues increased by $159,636, and Wastewater Fund revenues increased by $234,960 compared to 2022. Expenditures in both funds increased due to rising supplies and materials costs.

The presentation concluded with recognition of receiving the Government Finances Officers Association Award of Excellence in 2022, the 21st consecutive year. Additionally, the department received the Auditor of State Award of Distinction.

"This is given to fewer than 5% of the cities in the state of Ohio, so we're very proud of this," Strimlan said.

Mayor Matt Plybon proclaimed May as Electrical Safety Month in the City of Orrville.

He encouraged citizens to practice safe electrical habits in homes, schools, and workplaces to reduce accidents caused by electricity.

Safety-Service Director Steve Wheeler said the Orrville Police Department offers vacation checks for residents' homes while they are away. To register, citizens can contact the department via email at opdrecords@orrville.com or by calling 330-684-5058.

The next council meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, at City Hall.

