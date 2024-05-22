Orphaned California Black Bear Siblings Return to Wild

Two California black bear siblings were released back into the wild on May 15, after spending 10 months growing up at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center.

The Humane Society said the bears were first located in July 2023 when the California Department of Fish and Wildlife found their deceased mother. The bears were only 5 months old at the time, too young to survive on their own.

The two were taken to the Ramona Wildlife Center, where San Diego Humane Society wildlife rehab specialists watched over them with little human contact until they were ready to be released. This footage shows the bears in their enclosure when they were brought in as cubs, and cuts to them grown up and running back into the San Bernardino National Forest where they were first found.

The bears were microchipped, fitted with BGP collars, and given a clean bill of health before they were released. Credit: San Diego Humane Society via Storyful

