Orphaned bear cubs found wandering alone. Now they get second chance at zoo, video shows

Two black bear cubs wrestle vigorously, their thick fur peppered with sticks and grass.

The furry youngsters are the newest additions to the Oregon Zoo’s bear family. They were found and rescued as orphaned cubs in Alaska, according to the zoo’s March 6 news release.

Black bears like these are usually glued to their mothers for the first 18 months of life. When found wandering without their mom, the cubs were deemed too young to survive alone and were taken to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage for care before joining the Oregon Zoo in Portland.

The two were given the names Timber and Thorn.

“Care staff named the cubs in honor of their forest home and Portland’s major league soccer teams, the Timbers and Thorns,” the zoo said.

Since their arrival, Timber and Thorn have been kept behind the scenes and separate from the other bears while they get their bearings.

“It took Timber and Thorn a little while to get comfortable romping around outside,” Travis Koons, who oversees the Great Northwest area of the zoo, said in the release. “As orphans, they’ve had to figure a lot of things out on their own, but they’re growing up to be confident, playful young bears.”

Black bears have been making a comeback thanks to conservation efforts after losing much of their habitat in North America, the zoo said.

In a video posted on the zoo’s YouTube channel, Timber and Thorn can be seen having a grand old time. According to the zoo, the duo have been coming out to play nearly everyday.

“Thorn and Timber both like to climb trees and play chase,” said Koons. “They’re a lot of fun to watch and we’re excited for guests to get to know them.”

