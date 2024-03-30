‘Ornament of the inlet’: Owner of boat washed up on Murrells Inlet talks about struggles attempting to remove it

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re a Murrells Inlet local or just visiting, you may have noticed a large boat that’s been sitting in front of the Marshwalk for some time.

Asher Robinson, a long-time Murrells Inlet resident who owns the boat, said it’s been a huge headache.

“It’s been honestly like a huge headache,” Robinson said. “That and just a topic of way too much conversation.”

He bought his boat 10 days before it washed up on a mud flat near Goat Island in 2022 during Hurricane Ian.

He said he didn’t expect Hurricane Ian to be as bad as it was, but his boat was anchored in the inlet and got loose towards the end of the storm.

When he noticed his boat washed up, he said he tried many creative ways to get it unstuck.

“I knew I didn’t have enough horsepower with the little boat I have to get it 30 yards north across the mud flat,” Robinson said. “Couldn’t get it over the hump so I was like ok what about straight forward and I hooked my car to it.”

When that didn’t work, he waited for another big storm to come through where the water was high enough to maybe wash it out.

“Ok it is pouring rain, it is dark,” Robinson said. “It is probably I think about a 50 mile an hour wind, 40 mile an hour wind and I’m out there trying to do it and people were lined up on the Marshwalk probably about 20 to 30 deep with spotlights and cameras and stuff videotaping me do it. Like hecklers basically.”

Robinson said since his boat washed up, nearly $3,000 worth of his items have been stolen.

He was also fined $10,000 by the State Department of Natural Resources, but after going to court, it was reduced to $2,000 which he’s now paying off.

He said if he tries to drag it out, he’ll be fined almost $20,000 by the Department of Health and Environmental Control for disturbing wetlands.

He said he can’t tear it apart on the island because there’s a risk of oil leaking or fiberglass being left behind.

“You know I feel kind of handcuffed,” Robinson said. “A little frozen because I’m not sure exactly what to do with it.”

Robinson is a local artist and works on many Marshwalk restaurants. He said the boat now, a year and a half later, has become almost a staple in Murrells Inlet.

“Decorations, like ambiance, like motif, it’s like an ornament of the inlet,” Robinson said.

He wants people to know it’s not abandoned, and he plans to try and remove it during the next big storm.

“I apologize but you know leave me alone about it, kind of,” Robinson said. “It’ll get off someday.”

Robinson said whenever he is able to get the boat removed, he plans to give it to a friend who wants to restore it and live on it.

