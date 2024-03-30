'Ornament of the inlet': Murrells Inlet washed up boat owner talks about struggles attempting to remove it
Scrub Daddy, pimple patches and an awesome upholstery cleaner: The 'net is gaga over these picks.
After publicly chronicling her own challenges with traditional diets for decades, the cultural icon is now celebrating the emergence of breakthrough drugs like Ozempic.
Hidalgo had to miss four minutes in the second quarter as Notre Dame staffers removed the stud.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Move over, Gen Z — Gen Alpha is the newest, youngest generation that people of all ages are desperate to study and understand.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the return of baseball by giving recaps to all the exciting Opening Day games in the league and some things you might've missed.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
Activision is reportedly in the midst of investigating a hacking campaign that's stealing log-in credentials from people playing its games.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest rumors and news around the NFL. The trio start with takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings as Jori was on the ground in Orlando. The hosts discuss the fallout of the new kickoff rule (are rosters going to change because of it?), the two Christmas Day games and what the heck Jerry Jones was doodling in his notebook. Next, it's time to pull out the crystal ball as the hosts attempt to look into the future for some key quarterbacks, starting with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy's draft stock has been skyrocketing lately as some rumors emerged that he could go as high as second overall. Charles gives his thoughts and what he's hearing from GMs around the league before moving onto Brock Purdy and whether San Francisco will be willing to pay him when the time comes. Charles dives deeper into the 2024 quarterback class and why every prospect has a massive red flag, and Jori gives us the latest on the Dak Prescott contract negotiations, which seem to be heading in the wrong direction. All signs are pointing towards Dak hitting free agency next offseason. Finally, Fitz wraps things up by asking about Deion Sanders' comments about choosing where his sons get drafted and whether or not player empowerment could be ascending to a new level with the emergence of NIL.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
Rodriguez and Lore were seeking to acquire an additional 40% stake to take over the majority share of the Timberwolves and Lynx.
NetCredit found that some states pay as much as 12 percent above the national average for car repairs, while one is almost 19 percent below the bar.
Flowy, breezy and flattering: We found a Yahoo reader favorite for up to 80% off and so much more. Our picks, starting at $30.
The fight over the future of the Wizards and Capitals is at its end.
Rubenstein now owns his hometown team.
Peace of mind regarding your valuables is priceless, but if you must put a price on it, this secure storage solution is a steal.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Tom Haberstroh to talk about the NBA’s gambling problem, the Lakers beating the Bucks without LeBron James, all of the playoff races still yet to be determined and a lot more.
Eight months after acquiring credit card startup X1 for $95 million, Robinhood announced today the launch of its new Gold Card, with a list of features that could even give Apple Card users envy. Robinhood, better known for its brokerage app aimed at the everyday investor, is touting all sorts of benefits with its new card in an attempt to attract users. The card has no annual or foreign transaction fees.
NFL owners have changed what the beginning of the game will look like, the number of coach's challenges, the date of the trade deadline and more.
In two NFL markets, the players' complaints were heard.