CHEBOYGAN — Air Force and National Guard veteran LeRoy “Buddy” Ormsbee was recently named Cheboygan County's Hometown Hero for the month of April.

Ormsbee served in both the U.S. Air Force and Army National Guard.

According to the Cheboygan County Veterans Subcommittee, Ormsbee has continued to serve his community in a variety of ways. He has been in the Ministry of Cheboygan for over 50 years and he has also been an active Cheboygan Kiwanis member for over 40 years, serving two terms as Lt. Governor of the Michigan Kiwanis.

Ormsbee also founded a local handicap horseback riding program and spent over 30 years on the Cheboygan Fair Board. He has also volunteered with the Cheboygan 4-H and Youth Livestock programs and has served on many other boards and committees over the years.

The goal of the Hometown Hero program is to recognize veterans who have not only served their country, but have also given back to the community in which they live and have a positive impact.

Members of the community can nominate a veteran to receive the award by filling out a form. These forms need to contain the veteran's name, their branch of service, what years they served in the military and why the nominating person feels the veteran should be honored.

These forms can be picked up at the Cheboygan County Veterans Services Office in Room 122, on the lower level of the Cheboygan County Building. The form can also be found online.

Completed forms can be returned to the veterans office, or by mailing them to Hometown Heroes, Cheboygan County Veterans Service, 870 S. Main St., Room 122, Cheboygan, MI 49721.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Ormsbee named Hometown Hero for April