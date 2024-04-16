Ormond Beach woman dies when she is pinned after her SUV collides with tree, FHP says

A 59-year-old Ormond Beach woman died Monday when she was pinned by her sport utility vehicle, which collided with a tree after she tried to park in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 11:53 p.m. on Strickland Road and Boice Lane within private property, according to FHP. It is a rural area in southeastern Flagler County, according to Google Maps.

The woman failed to put her SUV in park, the FHP stated. As she got out of the vehicle, it rolled forward and collided with a tree on the driver's side, the FHP stated.

"The impact pinned the driver between the door and the driver's side of the vehicle," the FHP stated.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP stated.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ormond Beach woman dies when she is pinned in Flagler crash, FHP says