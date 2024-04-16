Ormond Beach woman dies after being pinned between SUV and tree, FHP says
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly accident that took the life of a woman in Flagler County.
It’s finally official. Caitlin Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was weapons handler on 'Rust' set, gets max sentence in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Experts say to stock up, pay close attention to weather warnings and stay off the roads as increasingly severe weather sweeps the U.S. in the spring.
Follow along as Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and more find their WNBA homes in Monday's draft.
The tennis legend has already invested in multiple sports ventures in Los Angeles.
"Bluey" fans around the world experienced a roller coaster of emotions during the show's longest episode ever that premiered on April 14.
Last year, during Bluesky's invite-only period, the company stated that it didn't allow heads of state to sign up, and asked users to contact the startup before inviting prominent figures. Bluesky faced moderation challenges early in its life, and has had to face issues like preventing users from using racial slurs in their handles. Bluesky's rival Threads has distanced itself from actively recommending political content.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.
'It's exactly what I needed' wrote one of 7,000+ five-star fans.
The 2024 WNBA Draft tips off this Monday. Are you ready to tune in?
Bad Bunny's agency is reportedly under investigation for providing improper benefits to players.
This week Arizona reinstated a 160-year-old law that bans nearly all abortions in the state, joining dozens of other states where the procedure is banned or restricted. Here's what else you may have missed in abortion news this week.
These cozy kicks with over 8,900 five-star fans were my overseas travel must-have.
Conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation said on Friday that it experienced a cyberattack earlier this week. A person with knowledge of the cyberattack told TechCrunch that efforts at Heritage were underway to remediate the cyberattack, but said that it wasn't immediately known what, if any, data was taken. Politico, which first reported the news of the cyberattack on Friday, cited a Heritage official as saying the organization "shut down its network to prevent any further malicious activity while we investigate the incident."
Knox is facing the same charges as Rice, who turned himself into police Thursday.
Rice turned himself in nearly two weeks after the crash.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill.
The popular show is getting the spin-off treatment with "Suits: L.A."
