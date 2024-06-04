New Orleans’ University Medical Center seeks help to identify injured man

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with University Medical Center in New Orleans are asking for the public’s help in identifying an injured man.

University Medical Center officials said the man has been in the hospital’s care since May 17 and had no identification when he was transported there.

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale: What to expect from each storm category

According to UMC, the man is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighs 149 pounds, has blue eyes and appears to be in his 50s.

They said he has “numerous” tattoos, including the name “Jillian” on his lower right leg.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity can call University Medical Center at 504-702-3000.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.