New Orleans police search for person accused of vandalizing Jesus statue at church

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are looking to locate and identify a person who allegedly broke the hands off of a Jesus statue at a church on May 28.

The NOPD reported a person climbed over the fence of a church in the 1200 block of South Carrollton Avenue around 11 p.m. and broke the hands off a statue and the front window of a car before leaving on a bike.

On June 4, Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church shared security camera footage with WGNO that shows the vandal jumping a fence to remove a statue of Padre Pio before placing it at the front door of the church. After, the person knocked the hands off the statue of Jesus.

Anyone with information about the criminal damage can call NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

