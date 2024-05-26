New Orleans police investigate shooting in Pines Village neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Pines Village neighborhood on Saturday, May 25.

NOPD investigators say a man arrived at a hospital by a private car around 3:15 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened in the 3900 block of Downman Road.

There is no word yet on the condition of the victim or suspects.

No further information is available at this time.

