New Orleans police investigate shooting in Pines Village neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Pines Village neighborhood on Saturday, May 25.
NOPD investigators say a man arrived at a hospital by a private car around 3:15 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened in the 3900 block of Downman Road.
Man wanted after allegedly shooting into crowd near French Quarter, leaving 3 wounded
There is no word yet on the condition of the victim or suspects.
No further information is available at this time.
