New Orleans police investigate after man fatally hit by vehicle

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating after a man was fatally hit by a vehicle on Monday, April 15.

NOPD investigators reported a 40-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Canal Street and Claiborne Avenue around 9:11 p.m.

They said EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to the NOPD, “The driver of the automobile is on scene and is assisting police with the investigation.”

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

