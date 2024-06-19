New Orleans police investigate fatal crash on Interstate 610

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a crash that left a person dead on Wednesday, June 19.

The NOPD reported the crash happened on Interstate 610 West at Interstate 10 West near the Orleans/Jefferson parish border around 1:43 p.m.

NOPD officials said an initial investigation shows a Lincoln was driving west in the left lane on I-10 near the I-610 merge when it hit a Honda.

The Lincoln then reportedly traveled into the median, into the left lane of I-610 West, causing it to hit a Ford.

NOPD officials said the driver of the Lincoln was taken to a hospital, where they later died.

The driver of the Ford “did not report any injuries,” and the driver of the Honda drove themselves to a hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

According to the NOPD, “One additional vehicle also sustained minor damage in the incident.”

They said I-610 West at the I-10 interchange was closed, and drivers on I-610 were redirected toward I-10 East or Canal Boulevard.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Orleans Parish coroner will identify the victim.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash can call NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit investigators at 504-658-6210.

