New Orleans Police Department warns residents of warrant phone scam

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are warning residents about a warrant phone scam reported in the area.

NOPD officials said residents reported that they received phone calls from a person posing as an NOPD officer in the “warrant unit” telling them they must give them $500 to avoid arrest and facing life in prison.

French Market Creole Tomato Festival returns to New Orleans for 38th year

According to the NOPD, officers will not contact residents asking for money and threatening to arrest them at any time.

NOPD officials are advising residents who receive these phone calls or similar ones to hang up and call 911.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.