New Orleans Police Department investigates after human remains found in water near City Park
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Department are investigating after human remains were found near City Park on Saturday, May 18.
The NOPD reported an officer was flagged down at the intersection of Mirabeau Avenue and Wisner Boulevard around 12:47 p.m., where a fisherman reported the discovery.
According to the NOPD, “decomposed human remains” were found in the water.
They said the investigation into the unclassified death is ongoing.
The NOPD did not release additional information.
Anyone with information can call NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.
