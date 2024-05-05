New Orleans’ Municipal and Traffic Court to temporarily relocate following building closure

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the Municipal and Traffic Court of New Orleans have announced a temporary court relocation following the building’s April closure.

On April 24, court officials announced the Municipal and Traffic Court of New Orleans building was closed until further notice due to a power failure.

On Sunday, court officials announced starting May 6, court will be held at the Orleans Parish Juvenile Court at 1100 Milton St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They said court will be held there until further notice.

