New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission requests investigation after receiving photos of mayor, Jeffrey Vappie dining together

The Overture Maps Foundation today launched the first beta of its global open map dataset. With this, the foundation, which is backed by the likes of Amazon, Esri, Meta, Microsoft and TomTom, is getting one step closer to launching a production-ready open dataset for developers who need geospatial data to power their applications. "This Beta release brings together multiple sources of open data, has been through several validation tests, is formatted in a new schema and has an entity reference system that allows attachment of other spatial data," said Marc Prioleau, executive director of Overture Maps Foundation.