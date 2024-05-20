New Orleans mayor files restraining order against photographer

Today, the court proceedings regarding Mayor Cantrell’s filing for a Temporary Restraining Order were continued, and the order remains in effect until the next court date.

The City of New Orleans reaffirms its original statement that Mayor Cantrell, like every citizen, has the fundamental right to safety and the ability to take necessary legal steps to protect herself and her family.

Mayor Cantrell deserves the same respect she shows others and the opportunity to pursue a good quality of life while serving the people of this city. The Mayor remains fully dedicated to doing the work to move New Orleans forward together.”