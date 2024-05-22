New Orleans high school graduate wins new car for perfect attendance

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A soon-to-be graduate of a New Orleans public high school will be heading to college in a new car.

According to NOLA Public Schools, 18-year-old Tyran Zardies Jr. is one of 60 NOLA-PS students who had perfect attendance in their senior year of high school.

NOLA-PS officials said the 60 students were entered into the school system’s 18th annual raffle for a new car in partnership with Premier Automotive Group.

They said the raffle is designed to reward recent graduates in the school system who have had perfect attendance.

NOLA-PS officials announced Zardies as the winner of the 2024 Toyota Corolla LE at the final drawing on Wednesday, May 22.

Zardies is set to graduate from The Willow School and will attend Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge to study finance.

“It means a lot. I crashed my car last year,” said Zardies. “It’s going to really help me traveling back and forth from school, dropping my sister off to camp, and going back and forth from work.”

According to NOLA-PS, more than 750 students have participated in the event since its inception.

