Orleans Dogwood Festival Parade entries now open

The Caterpillar Corner Child Care entry makes its way South on Maple Street during the Dogwood Festival Parade on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Entries are now being accepted for the upcoming 54th Annual Orleans Dogwood Parade, set for Saturday, April 27, beginning at 2 p.m. Categories include floats, political, walking, equestrian, classic and/or antique vehicles, bands and more, according to a news release.

The parade will start from the Orleans Jr-Sr. High School, located on the north edge of town. The school traditionally serves as the staging area for the event. Line-up begins at 11 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m. Judging of units begins at approximately 1 p.m.

The parade travels down Maple Street (Ind. 37 South) and through the historic downtown area.

Entry forms may now be obtained by visiting the Dogwood Festival website www.orleansdogwoodfestival.com. Entry forms may also be found inside The Orleans Progress Examiner and can also be obtained from the Orleans town offices.

For more information on the parade contact Chairperson Jennifer Blanton, 812-797-2847.

