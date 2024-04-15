Orleans court cases temporarily moved to Barnstable so crews can repair flood damage

The Orleans District Court on Rock Harbor Road will relocate operations temporarily to Barnstable District Court, April 15 through April 28, according to the Massachusetts Trial Court.

The relocation will allow work crews to repair flood damage caused to the Orleans courthouse last August during heavy rainfall. Court business will instead be conducted out of Barnstable District Court at 3195 Main St. in Barnstable.

The public can reach District Court staff by using the Orleans court's phone number, which is 508-255-4700. Questions about a Juvenile Court case can be directed to 508-362-1389.

Orleans District Court business will be conducted at Barnstable District Courthouse, pictured, until April 28, as crews repair flood damage in the Orleans courthouse.

When the heavy rainfall caused damage to the courthouse last summer, an emergency response was coordinated by Barnstable County Facilities, the Massachusetts Trial Court, and consultant BluSky Restoration Contractors of Carver, which specializes in flood response and remediation.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on X @zanerazz.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Orleans court temporarily relocated to Barnstable District Court. Why?