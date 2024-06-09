New Orleans Block Party donates proceeds to Second Harvest to curb hunger

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The community showed up for the first annual New Orleans Block Party not only to enjoy good music but to support the cause.

Organizer and Partners-N-Crime member Walter “Kangol Slim” Williams said when Councilwoman Helena Morena called needing help to curb hunger for families during the summer, he jumped on board.

“Hungry families, hungry kids that’s something that we all have to put our hearts into and make sure we don’t have that. I just felt like this was the right thing to do for us to jump in together and raise the money,” said Williams.

Moreno has emphasized that one in three children in New Orleans are living with food insecurity. For $25, people had the chance to see performances by Partners-N-Crime, Hotboy Ronald and Cupid.

“Every penny you spend here is going to help feed our children this summer. We have to support our kids. I mean the statistics do show that so many of our children are hungry throughout the year and that school provides possibly their only meal,” said attendee Morgan Clevenger.

One local musician feels great to be hitting the stage for an important cause. He remembers how he and a group of friends would go and feed homeless people when they were younger.

“Not really showcasing it to the world but that was something that I have always seen as a problem. So being here, doing it with music is even better you know,” said local musician Allay Earhart.

Williams says this won’t be the last event.

“We are going to keep this going. Whatever the cause is during that time. Hey, we are here to help and support,” said Williams.

