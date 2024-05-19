New Orleans’ Audubon Aquarium welcomes two new penguin chicks

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Audubon Nature Institute leaders have announced that two new penguin chicks are swimming around at the Audubon Aquarium.

According to a news release, the two African penguins, named “Gouda” and “Calypso,” hatched at the Audubon Aquarium in Downtown New Orleans earlier this year.

The release states Gouda hatched in a nest, and his cheese-inspired name was drawn from his penguin parents, “Ritz” and “Saltine.”

Audubon Nature Institute leaders said Calypso hatched in an incubator, and her name was drawn from her parents’ Greek mythology and Saturn moon-inspired names “Moon” and “Titan.”

Both penguin chicks received special swimming lessons before moving to the aquarium’s penguin colony.

“Having two new chicks join our colony is an important step for this species in human care,” said Curator of Birds at Audubon Aquarium Bill Robles. “Not only are African penguins endangered, but their numbers continue to decline. They are in danger of becoming extinct in the wild if these current trends continue.”

Gouda and Calypso can be spotted swimming, eating and hanging out with the other birds in the Audubon Aquarium penguin colony.

