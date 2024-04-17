New Orleans area officials advocate for better gun control following mass shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Leaders in the Greater New Orleans area are calling for better gun control following the mass shooting on Sunday, April 13, in the Warehouse District.

Council President Helena Moreno issued the following statement in response to the shooting:

“Last night’s mass shooting is incredibly tragic, and I have grave concern that we may see situations like this increase when the state’s concealed carry law goes into effect. This law will make it even more difficult for NOPD to takes guns off our streets in New Orleans and prevent shootings. I hope that legislation by Rep. Alonzo Knox or Sen. Kirk Talbot is approved so at least New Orleans will have some carve-out protections to ensure firearm enforcement in high-traffic areas. These two legislators demonstrate that there is bipartisan support for common-sense regulations. The victims of this shooting are in my prayers, and I have been in contact with Chief Kirkpatrick to ensure the perpetrator is swiftly arrested.”

Rafael Goyeneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission citing similar concerns:

“The decline in violent crime continues in large part because the police department has continued their approach to firearm enforcement and all of that goes to the wayside after this goes into affect.”

Louisiana Representative Troy Carter issued the following statement:

“Last night’s mass shooting in New Orleans is a tragedy. It is heartbreaking to see gun violence devastate our city, our neighbors, and our loved ones. My prayers are with the victims and their loved ones. We urgently need common-sense gun reform measures and violence reduction programs in our community; too many lives have been lost. I will not stop fighting for change so that we can feel safe in the city we love.”

In recent days, the idea of gun free zones, which were first introduced after the legislature approved the permitless concealed carry of firearms, have been gaining more support.

In early March, Representative Alonzo Knox filed an exemption to the bill that would establish gun free zones.

A couple weeks later, Senator Kirk Talbot filed a similar piece of legislation that would create areas off limits to all concealed carriers unless they have a state issued permit.

“They’ve been effective, although some suggest otherwise. There are certain places that guns should be prohibited,” Carter said. “Absolutely, churches, synagogues, parade routes, the French Quarter and schools, courthouses, government buildings.”

Under the new law, the zones would ultimately encompass the French Quarter and much of Downtown New Orleans.

Those opposed to the bills argue, it limits law abiding citizens right to self defense and fails to find a solution for criminals who disregard laws already in place.

However, Carter says putting more guns in the arms of untrained individuals is not the answer either.

“Something that is as powerful and as fatal as a firearm could be in the hands of an untrained person and an unlicensed, unpermitted person. Yeah, i’m afraid we’re going to see we’re going to see a lot more of what we saw the other night,” Carter said.

Both bills are at the committee level and Carter said he doesn’t see them getting passed.

