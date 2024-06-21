Orlando woman sentenced to prison after 10 year-old daughter shot, killed her neighbor

An Orlando woman is facing five years behind bars for a crime committed by her 10-year-old daughter.

Thirty-three-year-old Lakrisha Isaac took a guilty plea earlier this year and faced a judge to learn her sentence on Friday.

“I always thought me and my mom would grow old together in her last days; I would take care of her,” said Asha Johnson, daughter of Lashaun Rodgers, during the victim’s testimony. “Time could never replace what was taken from us, my best friend, my protector, my reason to do better.”

It was a series of emotional speeches from the victim’s family.

“Not a second, not a minute, not a day goes by without us living the hurt and devastation, the pain and fear if you cause on the family,” said Sharetta Rodgers, sister of Lashaun Rodgers.

They watched as a judge handed a five-year sentence to Isaac, found responsible for the killing of the 41-year-old.

“As to count one, the court will adjudicate you guilty. Sentence you to five years in the Department of Corrections, followed by three years of probation,” said the judge. “You are to undertake a four-hour parenting class as a condition of probation.”

The sentencing comes more than two years after the crime.

It was Memorial Day 2022 when Isaac got into an argument with her neighbor, Lashuan Rodgers. Both lived at the Jernigan Garden Apartments in Orlando.

Witnesses told police that Rodgers was walking away when Isaac handed her daughter, a 10-year-old, a pink backpack with a gun inside.

The girl then took the gun out and pulled the trigger.

Isaac was charged with four felony counts, including involuntary manslaughter and child neglect. Outside the courtroom, the family reacted to the sentence.

“What they’re telling us today is I can give my nine-year-old child a gun and tell him to kill everyone, and there will be nothing happening,” said Sharetta Rodgers.

Based on court documents, the 10-year-old will not face any charges.

Isaac will receive a 128-day credit toward her sentence for the days she’s already spent in jail.

