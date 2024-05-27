Orlando to receive over $500M in federal grants for high schoolers and low-income seniors

Orlando is set to receive more than half-a-million dollars that will support programs aimed at helping high schoolers and low-income seniors, according to a recent announcement from Congressman Maxwell Frost.

The City of Orlando’s Operation AmeriCorps program, and non-profit organization Volunteers for Community Impact Incorporated programs will receive $652,727 in total funding from AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteering and service.

This funding will support initiatives for both high school students and low-income seniors across Central Florida.

According to a new release, $337,727 of the grant will help the City’s 15 AmeriCorps members to start up advocacy and counseling programs for high school juniors and seniors at Colonial, Edgewater, and Jones High Schools.

This initiative is expected to benefit over 700 students.

“I’m thrilled to announce that our district will receive over $600,000 in federal funding from AmeriCorps to support our Orlando community,” said Congressman Frost. “These funds will provide essential resources for students in marginalized communities striving to complete their high school education and low-income seniors seeking support to maintain their independence. This is a prime example of how we can put federal dollars to work for all generations in Central Florida.”

The other $315,000 will fund the AmeriCorps Senior Companion program at local, non-profit Volunteers for Community Impact, which will add 35 new volunteers.

These volunteers will assist seniors with tasks such as companionship, running vital errands, and transportation to medical appointments across Orange, Seminole, and Osceola Counties.

