Orlando Police: One person shot in College Park Sunday morning

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt in College Park Sunday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. at the corner of Ivanhoe Boulevard and Ivanhoe Road.

Neighbors say they heard at least three loud gunshots, before police officers arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital, no further information was provided about them.

The case is now under investigation.

