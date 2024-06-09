Orlando Police: One person shot in College Park Sunday morning

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt in College Park Sunday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. at the corner of Ivanhoe Boulevard and Ivanhoe Road.

Neighbors say they heard at least three loud gunshots, before police officers arrived.

Read: Police investigating shooting at Orlando 7-Eleven

The victim was taken to the hospital, no further information was provided about them.

The case is now under investigation.

OPD officers here in College Park are looking into this vehicle as part of their investigation. Neighbors told me two people - a couple - live in that home. They did not hear sirens when police arrived. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/aAvZ4aapVM — Geovany Dias (@Geovanydias01) June 9, 2024

