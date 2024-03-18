Orlando Police identify two men injured in a downtown shooting

Orlando Police Department released the identity of two men who were injured in downtown Orlando after a “physical altercation”.

Investigators said police officers responded to a shooting on 127 South Orange Avenue.

According to police, two people got involved in a “physical altercation.”.

Read: Orlando Police investigate shooting after fight at popular downtown hangout

Police said upon arrival, officers discovered Rudolph Johnson, 62, with a gunshot wound.

Johnson was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition police said.

Read: ‘It’s a neighborhood staple’: Fire breaks out at long-standing restaurant in New Smyrna Beach

Police said Johnson was in a fight with a uniformed armed security guard, Ramon Fernandez Junior, 26, who fired the gun during the fight.

Fernandez was taken to the hospital after sustaining non-lethal injuries and is currently in stable condition police said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.