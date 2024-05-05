Orlando Police asks the public’s help to identify a man who exposed himself to a minor

The Orlando Police Department Special Victims Unit has asked the public’s help to identify a man who reportedly exposed himself to a minor.

Investigators said the unknown man is described as White and about 6 feet tall with brown hair.

The man was in a blue sedan when he approached the victim on Friday between 8:40 a.m. and 9 a.m. in the area of Summerlin Avenue and Washington Street.

OPD said the man was unclothed and exposing himself in the car. The victim walked away and was followed by the car until she ran away.

The Police Department said patrol officers are canvassing the area, and detectives are working with the police department’s Crime Center to review surveillance cameras from businesses and residents in the area.

Police said the suspect may have been in the area of the 7-11 on Summerlin Avenue before the incident.

According to the news release, photos of a blue vehicle circulating on social media have not been confirmed as the suspect’s car.

Police said the suspect’s car model is unknown.

The news release advises that if the vehicle or suspect is located, do not approach it and immediately call the police.

Police said they are urging anyone with information that can help locate the suspect to call 911 or submit a tip anonymously to Crimeline at 11-800-423-8477.

