Orlando police arrest juvenile accused of shooting gun at UCF downtown campus

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy connected to a shooting Friday night at the UCF downtown campus in Orlando, according the department.

Officers responded to North Terry Avenue going off a report of a juvenile with a handgun, OPD said in a statement.

The teenager was arrested with help from UCF police, according to the statement.

He faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public, police said.

No property damage or injuries were reported.

