Orlando opens up applications for Pulse memorial advisory board

The city of Orlando has started taking applications for a memorial advisory committee to commemorate the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

City leaders on June 7 announced they would be taking applications for the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee, which would include 10 to 15 members to guide the process of creating the project.

A memorial would honor the 49 killed and 53 wounded in a June 12, 2016, mass shooting in the Pulse nightclub in downtown Orlando. The city of Orlando took over the process from the now-defunct OnePulse Foundation after it was unable to secure the site of the former nightclub for a memorial, later purchasing the site in December 2023.

