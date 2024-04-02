These Orlando neighborhoods were ranked among the ‘Best Places to Live in America’

According to our partners at the Orlando Business Journal, some Orlando neighborhoods just got ranked among the “Best Places to Live in America.”

The website “Niche” has been ranking the nation’s neighborhoods for ten years.

It considers things like schools, housing, nightlife, and more.

This year, Audubon Park ranked 22nd.

The North Quarter neighborhood north of downtown Orlando also weighed in at number 87.

And Baldwin Park came in at number 96.

