Orlando’s Mexican Consulate seeks information about Marion County bus crash victims

Consulmex Orlando said it is trying to make contact with those affected by the bus crash involving farmworkers in Marion County.

See an update below:

10:10 p.m. update

The Mexican Consulate said the farmworkers on the bus were as young as 18, with workers as old as in their 40s.

The organization said that one victim, a man in his early 30s, leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter. Family members said he planned to work for five years and provide a better future for his daughter.

The Consulate is trying to speak with the Olvera Trucking Corp and Cannon Farms in Dunnellon. As of Tuesday evening, they have not made contact with either.

Previous story

Eight people died and 38 others were injured when a bus carrying farmworkers collided with a pickup truck on State Road 40 in Marion County. Click here to read live updates on the crash.

The Consulate has provided an emergency phone number to gather information about the victims.

Those who know the victims or have information about them are asked to call 520-623-7864.

The Consulate said it seeks to get information to the victims’ families.

The Farmworker Association created a GoFundMe for the victims and their families.

The funds raised will support those affected by the tragic accident.

Following the tragic accident of a bus carrying agricultural workers, presumably Mexican, north of County Citrus - Marion, we are making emergency telephone numbers available and would appreciate any information about the affected Mexican individuals and their family members.

Eight people died and 40 others were injured when a bus carrying farm workers collided with a pickup truck on State Road 40 in Marion County early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

