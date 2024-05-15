Orlando’s Mexican Consulate seeks information about Marion County bus crash victims

The Consulate said it seeks to get information to the victims’ families.
The Farmworker Association created a GoFundMe for the victims and their families.
The funds raised will support those affected by the tragic accident.
Following the tragic accident of a bus carrying agricultural workers, presumably Mexican, north of County Citrus - Marion, we are making emergency telephone numbers available and would appreciate any information about the affected Mexican individuals and their family members. pic.twitter.com/gUFalk0A0w
Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI's longtime chief scientist and one of its co-founders, has left the company. "This is very sad to me; Ilya is easily one of the greatest minds of our generation, a guiding light of our field, and a dear friend," Altman said. Replacing Sutskever is Jakub Pachocki, OpenAI's director of research.
Intuitive Machines is looking to help reshape the Mars Sample Return mission architecture with its own technology, based on architecture it has been developing for the moon, executives told investors during a quarterly earnings call Tuesday. “Intuitive Machines has engaged the agency and intends to provide a solution set based on technology architecture we have been developing for lunar material return,” Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus said. The Mars Sample Return (MSR) program is the agency’s $11 billion, 15-year mission to collect and return samples from the red planet, but NASA administrators finally admitted last month that the architecture had become too complex and too expensive.
At the Google I/O 2024 developer conference on Tuesday, Google announced that it is building Gemini Nano, the smallest of its AI models, directly into the Chrome desktop client, starting with Chrome 126. Google itself plans to use this new capability to power features like the existing "help me write" tool from Workspace Lab in Gmail, for example. The company says it's the recent work on WebGPU and WASM support in Chrome that enables these models to run at a reasonable speed on a wide set of hardware.
Google says it has developed a new family of generative AI models "fine-tuned" for learning: LearnLM. A collaboration between Google's DeepMind AI research division and Google Research, LearnLM models — built on top of Google's Gemini models — are designed to "conversationally" tutor students on a range of subjects, Google says. LearnLM is already powering features across Google products, including in YouTube, Google's Gemini apps, Google Search and Google Classroom.