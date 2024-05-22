Orlando man's 140-mph drive ends with arrest at Lake Mary home goods store, troopers say

Mohamed Nour Jebokji was arrested after he allegedly fled from troopers on May 22, 2024.

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man was taken into custody Wednesday after he allegedly led deputies on a chase which ended inside a home goods store in Lake Mary, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers clocked a driver, later identified as 34-year-old Mohamed Nour Jebokji, who was "recklessly" driving east on Interstate 4 near mile marker 82 at speeds of over 140 mph, the agency said in a statement.

Jebokji allegedly fled the attempted traffic stop and eventually exited I-4 at Lake Mary Boulevard. He then entered the parking lot of At Home and made his way inside the store, troopers said. He was located by troopers who then took him to custody and transported him to the Seminole County Jail.

Mohamed Nour Jebokji (Photo: Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation is still ongoing.